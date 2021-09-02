CARTOON: Cancel culture comes for ‘Jeopardy!’

This has disrupted the search for Alex Trebek’s replacement and reflects a larger cultural problem of petty mob rule that destroys lives and puts America’s future in jeopardy.

This has disrupted the search for Alex Trebek’s replacement and reflects a larger cultural problem of petty mob rule that destroys lives and puts America’s future in jeopardy.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.