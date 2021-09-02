80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Cancel culture comes for ‘Jeopardy!’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2021 - 10:00 pm
 

This has disrupted the search for Alex Trebek’s replacement and reflects a larger cultural problem of petty mob rule that destroys lives and puts America’s future in jeopardy.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
Mark Davis’ mansion may look very familiar to Raiders fans
Mark Davis’ mansion may look very familiar to Raiders fans
2
$116K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
$116K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
3
CARTOONS: Biden’s competency is a laughing matter
CARTOONS: Biden’s competency is a laughing matter
4
Raiders season tickets returned by vaccine-reluctant fans
Raiders season tickets returned by vaccine-reluctant fans
5
Woman assaulted, carjacked in Summerlin parking lot
Woman assaulted, carjacked in Summerlin parking lot
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST