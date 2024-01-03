48°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Cash or carry

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Follow the money.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

