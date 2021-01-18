CARTOON: Checking it twice
Making the QAnon traitor list.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Cancel culture is a threat to freedom of speech and America.
One word for anti-free speech Big Tech companies … Myspace.
Siegfried Fischbacher, of the legendary Las Vegas duo Siegfried and Roy, dies at 81.
Trump supporters deflect blame for Capitol riots
Sheldon Adelson, at 87.
Big Tech censorship.
The GOP faces the consequences of a Capitol riot that resulted in the deaths of five people including a police officer.
Democrats control the Senate, House and presidency.
Republican-leaning counties saw lower turnout in the Georgia runoff elections.
Undermining their cause and our Republic.