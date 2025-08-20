99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: China is watching

The consequences of Ukraine.
The consequences of Ukraine.
More Stories
CARTOON: Peace talks?
CARTOON: Seward’s folly coming home to roost?
CARTOON: Perverse incentive
CARTOON: Don’t trust him
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

The consequences of Ukraine.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES