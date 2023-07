In another embarrassing display, GOP members threaten to defund the FBI and cut off their nose to spite their face.

In another embarrassing display, GOP members threaten to defund the FBI and cut off their nose to spite their face.

In another embarrassing display, GOP members threaten to defund the FBI and cut off their nose to spite their face.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.