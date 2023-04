Despite low approval ratings and the fact that 68 percent of voters say he is too old for another term, President Biden plans to run for re-election.

Despite low approval ratings and the fact that 68 percent of voters say he is too old for another term, President Biden plans to run for re-election.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.