Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Crazy ramblings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Marjorie Taylor Greene Section 8.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

