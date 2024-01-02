48°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Danger: Bidenomics ahead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Fanning the flames.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

