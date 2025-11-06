CARTOON: Dangerous detour ahead
A bad sign.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Eliminating antisemitism.
Bloodsucker.
A potent reminder.
Broken.
Monsters.
In the shadow of the Gipper.
Mamdani and AOC campaign together.
Foul ball.
Pardon me?
Playing chicken.