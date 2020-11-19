63°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Dangerous message

Michael Ramirez, Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Abrupt and premature withdrawals would have the same consequences as President Barack Obama’s withdrawal from Iraq in 2011, which emboldened our enemies and cultivated ISIS.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

Sisolak: Restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19 coming ‘very soon’
Nevada GOP announces another legal challenge to state election results
Station Casinos moving closer to new casino on long-dormant land
Golden Knights player lands $6M mansion in Summerlin
Resorts World hiring 6K workers
