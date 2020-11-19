CARTOON: Dangerous message

Abrupt and premature withdrawals would have the same consequences as President Barack Obama’s withdrawal from Iraq in 2011, which emboldened our enemies and cultivated ISIS.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.