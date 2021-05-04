71°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Death wish

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2021 - 9:50 pm
 

The GOP continues to self immolate, embracing nutty conspiracies, clinging to stolen elections and targeting fellow Republicans, instead of exploiting Biden’s radical agenda.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

THE LATEST
CARTOON: Ramping up the printing presses
Michael Ramirez, / RJ

President Joe Biden goes on the trail promoting his more than $6 trillion big government expansion plans with no means and no intention of paying for it.

CARTOON: Mathematically eliminated
Michael Ramirez, / RJ

Virginia proposes to eliminate all accelerated math courses prior to the eleventh grade to improve “equity” in mathematics learning.

CARTOON: Creating division
By / RJ

Identity politics may advance the far left’s radical agenda, but it divides the country and undermines the spirit of America: “E Pluribus Unum,” out of many, one.

CARTOON: Getting warmer?
By / RJ

As China continues to flout its climate commitments, President Joe Biden commits the United States to an unrealistic, costly and centrally controlled climate plan.