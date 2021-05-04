CARTOON: Death wish

The GOP continues to self immolate, embracing nutty conspiracies, clinging to stolen elections and targeting fellow Republicans, instead of exploiting Biden’s radical agenda.

The GOP continues to self immolate, embracing nutty conspiracies, clinging to stolen elections and targeting fellow Republicans, instead of exploiting Biden’s radical agenda.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.