Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Delusions of grandeur

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

The charge of the ‘lite’ brigade.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

