CARTOON: Democrats and crime
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
The Senate votes to advance the $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
The stunning withdrawal from the Olympics by Simone Biles was neither cowardly nor heroic. World-class athletes must compete under pressure, but her extraordinary maneuvers can be dangerous if not in the right frame of mind.
Vaccinations have proven to be effective against COVID. Get one or take your chances.
New CDC mask guidance creates more confusion amid the delta surge.
The Franchise skates to Chicago.
History now shows the failure of socialism and Fidel Castro’s communist vision for Cuba.
The era of space tourism begins with the successful launch of both Virgin Galactic’s Spaceship “Unity” and Blue Origin’s “New Shepard” space capsule, with prices projected at around $250,000 a seat.
The COVID-plagued Tokyo games officially begin today and are threatening to become a super-spreader event.
Texas Democrats who shirked their legislative duties to go to D.C. to protest reasonable voting reforms have become COVID superspreaders.
Democrats continue to pressure Justice Stephen Breyer to retire so that President Joe Biden can name a younger successor.