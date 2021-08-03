95°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Democrats and crime

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2021 - 9:46 pm
 

Catch and release.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

CARTOON: On the sidelines
By and / RJ

The stunning withdrawal from the Olympics by Simone Biles was neither cowardly nor heroic. World-class athletes must compete under pressure, but her extraordinary maneuvers can be dangerous if not in the right frame of mind.

CARTOON: To the moon, Alice!
By and / RJ

The era of space tourism begins with the successful launch of both Virgin Galactic’s Spaceship “Unity” and Blue Origin’s “New Shepard” space capsule, with prices projected at around $250,000 a seat.

CARTOON: Virus carriers
By / RJ

Texas Democrats who shirked their legislative duties to go to D.C. to protest reasonable voting reforms have become COVID superspreaders.

CARTOON: Full court press
By / RJ

Democrats continue to pressure Justice Stephen Breyer to retire so that President Joe Biden can name a younger successor.