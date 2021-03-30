CARTOON: Democrats push federal takeover of voting
Nationalizing elections, normalizing ballot harvesting and suppressing free speech are not election solutions. Authenticating votes legitimizes elections.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.