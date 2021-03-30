71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Democrats push federal takeover of voting

Michael Ramirez, Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 

Nationalizing elections, normalizing ballot harvesting and suppressing free speech are not election solutions. Authenticating votes legitimizes elections.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
CDC extends eviction moratorium
CDC extends eviction moratorium
2
$100K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$100K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
3
CARTOON: Natural selection
CARTOON: Natural selection
4
Take a sneak peek inside the Raiders Tavern Grill at M Resort
Take a sneak peek inside the Raiders Tavern Grill at M Resort
5
Real Water lawyer tells judge he can’t find plant manager
Real Water lawyer tells judge he can’t find plant manager
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: Knocking on the door
Michael Ramirez, / RJ

The Biden administration commits $86.9 million on hotel rooms to house border migrants.

CARTOON: Tragedies
Michael Ramirez, / RJ

America’s heart aches for the victims of Atlanta and Boulder.

CARTOON: Come on down
Michael Ramirez, / RJ

The White House dispatches FEMA to the border without acknowledging the humanitarian crisis that has emerged there.