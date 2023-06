A day after sending Secretary of State Antony Blinken to China to rebuild relations, President Joe Biden calls President XI a dictator.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.