Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Disney tries out a new name

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

DEIsney.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

