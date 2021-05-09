76°F
CARTOON: Distorted view

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 

The internet was abuzz over a photo showing President Joe Biden and the first lady kneeling next to Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter. What they cropped out was the giant legacy of Ronald Reagan.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

