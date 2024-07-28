90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Divine intervention

More Stories
CARTOON: Biden’s last few months
CARTOON: That’s progress
CARTOON: Cheatle encounters a sloped roof
CARTOON: Democrats begin the anointment
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

A message from above.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
CARTOON: Don’t look under the bed
recommend 2
CARTOON: Down with the ship
recommend 3
CARTOON: Secret Service falls down on security
recommend 4
CARTOON: Heating up
recommend 5
CARTOON: Trump gets an endorsement he shouldn’t want
recommend 6
CARTOON: Biden supporters get shocked