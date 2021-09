The mainstream media try to vilify Border Patrol agents by falsely reporting they used whips on Haitian migrants illegally entering the United States.

The mainstream media try to vilify Border Patrol agents by falsely reporting they used whips on Haitian migrants illegally entering the United States.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.