Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Donald Trump in Europe

Michael Ramirez, Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

A royal pain.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

