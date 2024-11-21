43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Down at the Department of Health and Human Services

Which doctor?
Which doctor?
More Stories
Replacing the “x” in “boxing” with an “r.”
CARTOON: Netflix fiasco
CARTOON: Trump picks his Cabinet
CARTOON: What’s next?
CARTOON: Cabinet picks
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Which doctor?

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES