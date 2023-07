Republicans will lose the 2024 election if they do not dispatch with the 2020 election conspiracies.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.