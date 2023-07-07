96°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Drug controversy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Cocaine at the White House.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

