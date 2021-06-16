CARTOON: Dual problems

President Biden will address the threats that Russia poses to America in his summit with Putin. Meanwhile, Biden’s own spending and radical left policies threaten America.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.