Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Dual problems

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 

President Biden will address the threats that Russia poses to America in his summit with Putin. Meanwhile, Biden’s own spending and radical left policies threaten America.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

