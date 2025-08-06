95°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Executive overreach

August 5, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Usurping congressional authority.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

