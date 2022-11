The missile that hit Poland is determined to be an errant Ukrainian defense missile, but world leaders say Russia bears ultimate responsibility.

"The missile that hit Poland is determined to be an errant Ukrainian defense missile, but world leaders say Russia bears ultimate responsibility."

The missile that hit Poland is determined to be an errant Ukrainian defense missile, but world leaders say Russia bears ultimate responsibility.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.