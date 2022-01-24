50°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Feckless foreign policy

January 23, 2022
January 23, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 

President Joe Biden’s display of weakness, his minor incursion remark and an inadequate response to Russia’s aggression and misconduct encourages more Russian misbehavior.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

‘Mattress Mack’ has $2.8M in bets riding on Bengals-Titans game
Raiders’ coaching search expands with new candidate
North Las Vegas pond drained for homicide investigation
Police ID suspects in shooting at Home Depot in North Las Vegas
Sam Brown may pose serious challenge in primary for US Senate
