Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Filling the ticket

Michael Ramirez, Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Biden delays VP choice.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

