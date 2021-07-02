CARTOON: Financially unsustainable
President Joe Biden’s American Family Plan joins a long list of other entitlement programs and represents the largest government expansion since the Great Society.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.