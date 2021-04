Major League Baseball risks driving away fams after it moves the All-Star Game from Atlanta in a decision based on distortions, lies and misinformation.

Major League Baseball risks driving away fams after it moves the All-Star Game from Atlanta in a decision based on distortions, lies and misinformation.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.