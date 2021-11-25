51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Giving thanks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 24, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 

Running from a PC Thanksgiving.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas woman refuses to wear mask, arrested at airport
Las Vegas woman refuses to wear mask, arrested at airport
2
Summerlin restaurant shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Summerlin restaurant shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
3
Shooter remains at large in Summerlin restaurant killing
Shooter remains at large in Summerlin restaurant killing
4
Man robbed twice after winning $4K jackpot, fatally shot in 2nd
Man robbed twice after winning $4K jackpot, fatally shot in 2nd
5
Raiders report: Assistant coach doesn’t make trip to Dallas
Raiders report: Assistant coach doesn’t make trip to Dallas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: Misplaced priorities.
By / RJ

Facing record energy costs, massive debt, the highest inflation in 31 years and threats from Russia and China, Congress focuses on censuring Rep. Gosar’s doltish tweet.

CARTOON: Who’s in charge?
By / RJ

Yellen assures us this is “transitory” as inflation surges to 30-year highs, and the Biden economy meanders into stagflation with no plan beyond a massive spending boost.

CARTOON: Biden’s border mess
By / RJ

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, says the United States has the “biggest border patrol crisis we have ever seen.”

CARTOON: Domestic terrorists?
By / RJ

Merrick Garland continues to defend his task force designed to intimidate parents speaking up in the defense of their children.