CARTOON: Giving thanks
Running from a PC Thanksgiving.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
What was Darrell Brooks doing on the streets?
A nation mourns another senseless tragedy.
The House passes the irresponsible Biden spending plan, which will double IRS audits, dramatically increase the debt and make America’s tax rates the highest in the world.
Facing record energy costs, massive debt, the highest inflation in 31 years and threats from Russia and China, Congress focuses on censuring Rep. Gosar’s doltish tweet.
The incompetence of the Rittenhouse prosecution.
As the Biden administration shuts down pipelines and outsources production, Americans are left with soaring gasoline and energy costs.
Yellen assures us this is “transitory” as inflation surges to 30-year highs, and the Biden economy meanders into stagflation with no plan beyond a massive spending boost.
Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, says the United States has the “biggest border patrol crisis we have ever seen.”
Merrick Garland continues to defend his task force designed to intimidate parents speaking up in the defense of their children.
One lesson that Democrats should learn from Tuesday’s stunning losses is that voters may dislike radical progressive policies more than they dislike Donald Trump.