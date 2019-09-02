CARTOON: Going left
Taking a dive.
September 2, 2019 - 4:52 pm
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
On drugs.
The Lawrence O’Donnell scoop.
Iran demands for talks.
Comey caught with hand and body in cookie jar.
Blaming Big Pharma.
President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, refuses $22 million in aid to fight fires in the Amazon unless he gets an apology from French President Macron first.
Maher happens.
Liberals outraged at the casting of Sean Spicer on “Dancing with the Stars.”
Trade war.
San Francisco’s landmarks.