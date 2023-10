Members of the Biden administration take a victory lap over third quarter GDP numbers while everything else is collapsing around them.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.