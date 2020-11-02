68°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: GOP storm clouds?

Michael Ramirez, Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The COVID canary in the coal mine.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

