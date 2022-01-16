48°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Hello, Mickey Mouse

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 

The Biden administration faces more criticism for its COVID operations, as former health officials call for a change in strategy and Kamala Harris stumbles in her response.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

