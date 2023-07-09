91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Here’s a thought

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 

Read a book.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
If A’s need more land for retractable roof ballpark, they may be in luck
If A’s need more land for retractable roof ballpark, they may be in luck
2
Loved the MSG Sphere’s Fourth display? Go inside with affordable show
Loved the MSG Sphere’s Fourth display? Go inside with affordable show
3
New owners restore Siegfried and Roy’s former home
New owners restore Siegfried and Roy’s former home
4
Business jet from Las Vegas crashes in California, 6 dead
Business jet from Las Vegas crashes in California, 6 dead
5
Trump to Las Vegas crowd — Nevada is Republican
Trump to Las Vegas crowd — Nevada is Republican
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: Not sustainable
By / RJ

The Treasury Department reported that our national debt spiked $851 billion in one month and has now exceeded $32 trillion.

Americans did not fight a revolution for independence 247 years ago to trade our liberty for go ...
CARTOON: The Fourth
By / RJ

Americans did not fight a revolution for independence 247 years ago to trade our liberty for government entitlements

CARTOON: Identity politics
By / RJ

The Supreme Court holds that race-based admission programs at Harvard and North Carolina violate the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause.

CARTOON: Deep dive
By / RJ

Biden touts his economic policies in a Chicago speech, but just 34 percent approve of his handling of the issue.

CARTOON: A deep debt
By / RJ

As the Supreme Court takes up a veterans’ educational benefits case, we are reminded that veterans should be remembered all year round.

More stories
CARTOON: As easy as ABC
CARTOON: As easy as ABC
CARTOON: The clock ticks
CARTOON: The clock ticks
CARTOON: Identity politics
CARTOON: Identity politics
CARTOON: Deep dive
CARTOON: Deep dive
CARTOON: What the heck did he say?
CARTOON: What the heck did he say?
CARTOON: Diplomatic blunder
CARTOON: Diplomatic blunder