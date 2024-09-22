80°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Hezbollah gets paged

Michael Ramirez, Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Sending a message.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

