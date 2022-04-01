68°F
CARTOON: High court controversy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2022 - 10:10 pm
 

Progressives are trying to use the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas and her opinions to unjustly remove his opinion from the Supreme Court. They should not succeed.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

CARTOON: More money, more money!
By / RJ

President Joe Biden moves further left with a massive $5.8 trillion budget that calls for $2.5 trillion in tax increases and discourages investment in American companies.

CARTOON: What can you say?
By / RJ

President Joe Biden’s gaffes and ad libs threaten to escalate the Ukraine crisis and endanger America’s national security.

CARTOON: The buck stops over there
By / RJ

President Joe Biden blames U.S. oil companies for high gasoline prices while his green energy ‘transition continues its assault on U.S. fossil fuels.

CARTOON: A bad trade
By / RJ

Replacing the American Dream: The New Equity movement exchanges meritocracy for mediocrity.