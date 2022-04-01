CARTOON: High court controversy

Progressives are trying to use the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas and her opinions to unjustly remove his opinion from the Supreme Court. They should not succeed.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.