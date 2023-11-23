51°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Home for the holidays

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 

Happy Thanksgiving.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

