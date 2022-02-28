CARTOON: If only Putin invaded with electric vehicles

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

On the eve of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, John Kerry, Secretary of State during Russia’s invasion of Crimea, worried about emissions from the conflict and Putin “staying on track” regarding climate change.

