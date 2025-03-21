57°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: If Trump cut down George Washington’s cherry tree

March 20, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

Branching out.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

