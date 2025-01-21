34°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: I’m looking at the man in the …

More Stories
CARTOON: What social media is like in today’s society
CARTOON: Translating Biden’s farewell address
CARTOON: How Senate Republicans are handling Trump’s nominees
CARTOON: Back on top
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Mirror image.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES