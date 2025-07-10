CARTOON: Immigration crackdown
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Driving up food costs.
America mourns the loss of the Texas flood victims.
Paramount sells out the First Amendment.
The spirit of 2025.
God bless America.
The apple of decay.
Europe finally paying its fair share.
Passing on the national debt to future generations.
The stink bomb.
Iran declares victory.
Getting IAEA inspectors on the ground.