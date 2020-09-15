86°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: In cold blood

Michael Ramirez, Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Two LA County deputies ambushed.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

