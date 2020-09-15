CARTOON: In cold blood
Two LA County deputies ambushed
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Bahrain joins the UAE in recognizing Israel.
The NFL season opens.
Changing the Oscars into a participation trophy.
California continues to be besieged by fire, rolling blackouts and bad state management.
Social media continues to be the repository for fake news, silly rumors, false information and conspiracy theories.
North Carolina begins sending out absentee ballots as questions remain about the vote-by-mail process.
America’s national debt will soon exceed national GDP.
The Biden campaign vs. the Biden policies.
Trump’s new adviser to the COVID-19 task force.
Nancy Pelosi caught going to a closed salon without a mask.