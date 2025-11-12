63°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: In with the old!

The new Democratic Party.
The new Democratic Party.
November 11, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

The new Democratic Party.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

