85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Iran just got paged

More Stories
CARTOON: A matter of national security
CARTOONS: At this rate, Tua Tagovailoa’s next career will be this
CARTOON: Hezbollah gets paged
CARTOON: Re-examining Powell’s soft landing
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
Updated September 24, 2024 - 9:07 pm

Paging Iran.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES