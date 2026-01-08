53°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Iran on the brink

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2026 - 2:15 pm
 
Updated January 8, 2026 - 2:20 pm

Unraveling.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

