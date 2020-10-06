CARTOON: Is anybody watching?

NBA ratings and viewership slump continues into finals.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill to study reparations for slavery.
President Donald Trump tests positive for COVID-19.
Biden dodges questions on ending the filibuster and packing the Supreme Court.
Parrots in a British zoo are relocated after swearing and offending the public.
How far we have fallen.
Translating a tragedy.
Because Harry Reid disposed of the filibuster for judicial nominations, Democrats have little chance of stopping the Supreme Court nominee.
U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpass 200,000.
Pelosi threatens to use impeachment to stop Supreme Court pick.
The Minneapolis effect: Homicides spike.