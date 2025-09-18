CARTOON: It’s time to put this in the trash
Garbage.
September 17, 2025 - 9:10 pm
Garbage.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Garbage.
Garbage.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
The murder of Iryna Zarutska was a preventable tragedy.
A dire need to change our direction.
107 dazed and confused
Peace through strength.
Our national fabric.
Thoughts and prayers to the Kirk family.
Foul!
Murder Inc
Quackery.
An offer that he can refuse.