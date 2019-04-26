MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Joe Biden launches his campaign

Michael Ramirez, Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

A couple of nuts in the Democratic family tree.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award. Contact him at mramirez@reviewjournal.com.

TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing